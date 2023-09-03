Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Port Umm Qasr, Iraq during overseas deployment

The Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising PN Ships HIMMAT, DEHSHAT and MUHAFIZ visited Port Umm Qasr, Iraq during Overseas Deployment to Gulf countries.

Upon arrival at the port, PN Ships were received by Commander of Umm Qasr Naval Base Rear Admiral Laith Abdal Satar, senior Iraqi Navy officials and Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Iraq, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Saturday.

The Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of ships called on Commander Iraqi Navy Rear Admiral Mazin Abdul Wahid and senior naval leadership of host Navy.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and enhancements of bilateral ties in all spheres were reaffirmed.

