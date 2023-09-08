ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has summoned senior Afghan diplomat and registered strong protest over unprovoked firing in Torkham and terrorist attack in Chitral, sources said on Friday.

A protest letter from Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials has been handed over to Afghan diplomat, sources added.

Terrorism from Afghanistan is not in anyone’s interest in the region, Pakistan said in its protest letter.

Afghan authorities are currently investigating the incidents on their soil and insisting on avoiding such incidents in the future, sources added

Earlier on the day, Foreign Office hoped the interim Afghan government will fulfill its obligations and deny the use of its soil by the terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Responding to the queries of media persons in Islamabad on Friday regarding the recent terrorist attack on military posts in Chitral, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has communicated its concerns about the latest incident to the interim Afghan authorities.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and the United States have a robust dialogue on multiple areas including on security and counter terrorism matters.

She said, “We have been communicating with the US and other partners both inside and outside the region about Pakistan’s security concerns.”

She hoped our friends and partners will understand the security compulsions that Pakistan has in this region including the threat of terrorism and the security situation because of the difficult and aggressive posture from our eastern neighbor.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson pointed out that the weaponry that is available in Afghanistan and has now reached terror entities continue to pose a threat to Pakistan.

She said this situation needs international attention and everyone should assume the responsibility that they have in this regard.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said we have invited our partners especially in the Gulf to come and invest in Pakistan. She said we are in touch with them in this regard.