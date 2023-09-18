Pakistan rejects ‘fabricated’ report alleging arms sale to Ukraine for IMF deal

ISLAMABAD The Foreign Office has rejected a new story alleging the sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine to get the bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to media queries on the latest story by new outlet ‘The Intercept’, The Foreign Office spokesperson termed the story as “baseless” and “fabricated.”

The spokesperson said the “IMF Standby Arrangement for Pakistan was successfully negotiated between Pakistan and the IMF to implement difficult but essential economic reforms. Giving any other colour to these negotiations is disingenuous”.

“Pakistan maintains a policy of strict neutrality in the dispute between Ukraine and Russia and in that context, does not provide any arms and ammunition to them. Pakistan’s defense exports are always accompanied with strict end user requirements”, the statement added.

The rebuttal from the foreign office came after US outlet ‘The Intercept’ claimed that Pakistan supplied weapons to Ukraine via the United States in order to secure the IMF deal.

The publication backed its claims by two sources with knowledge of the arrangement, saying that internal documents from both the Pakistani and American governments confirm the development.

“These arms sales were intended to supply the Ukrainian military, hence, forcing Pakistan to take a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” it claimed.

The standby agreement signed in July allowed Pakistan to avoid a potential default as its foreign reserves were depleting fast, it added.

There have been previous reports claiming Pakistan was supplying weapons to Ukraine through a third country. However, both Pakistan and Ukraine denied such an agreement.

In July, the Ukrainian foreign minister undertook a first ever visit to Pakistan. Both countries denied having entered into any arrangement that suggested Pakistan was supplying weapons to Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian foreign minister said his country wanted Pakistan to be on his side.

Pakistan has tried to tread carefully since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite immense pressure, Pakistan refused to vote on a UN resolution condemning Russia.

Islamabad has abstained from voting on all occasions. The US and European countries wanted Pakistan to take a more clear stance on the Russian invasion. Pakistan said it has always adhered to the policy of maintaining neutrality in such situations.