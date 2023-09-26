Pakistan, UK agree on need to elevate relations covering all areas

LONDON: Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed on the need to elevate relations covering all areas of mutual benefit.

The consensus to this effect was reached at a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London.

Discussions focused on all areas of mutual interest, including multifaceted bilateral relations, and resumption of PIA flights.

The two sides appreciated the constructive role of the 1.6 million-strong British Pakistani diaspora in strengthening the close and historic ties between the two nations.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary lauded Pakistan’s support in hosting and facilitating exit of Afghan nationals for onward resettlement.