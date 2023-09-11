Pakistan Weather Update: Hot, dry weather expected

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot and humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Lahore twenty-seven degree centigrade, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit fourteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu and Baramula, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh ten, Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade.