Pakistan Weather Update: Rain, thundershower expected in most parts

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls is expected during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Gilgit twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six,Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven,  Quetta twenty, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:  Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.

