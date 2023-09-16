Pakistan Weather Update: Rain, thundershower expected in most parts

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.
Isolated heavy falls is expected during the forecast period.
Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Gilgit twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six,Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.
According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Leh.
Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.
