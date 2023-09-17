Pakistan Weather Update: Rain, thundershower expected in most parts

KARACHI: Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours.

Heavy rainfalls is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, east and south Punjab and southeast Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta 23 degree centigrade, Lahore 28, Karachi 29, Peshawar 27, Gilgit 20, Murree 16 and Muzaffarabad 24 degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramulla and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla 17 degree centigrade, Jammu 25, Leh 10, Anantnag and Shopian 16 degree centigrade.