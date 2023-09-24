Pakistan Weather Update: Rain, thundershower expected in Punjab, Islamabad, KP, GB, Kashmir

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next the twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta twelve, Gilgit and Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh six, Shopian and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade.