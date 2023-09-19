Pakistan Weather Update: Rain, thundershower expected in various parts

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next 12 hours.

Heavy rainfalls are expected at isolated places in Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 22 degree centigrade, Lahore 26, Karachi 29, Peshawar 25, Quetta 20, Gilgit 17, Murree 16 and Muzaffarabad 25 degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula 18 degree centigrade, Jammu 25, Leh 12, Anantnag and Shopian 19 degree centigrade.