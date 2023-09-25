Pakistan Weather Update: Rain, wind with thundershower expected

Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty, Quetta eleven, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad sixteen and Murree twelve degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Shopian and Anantnag thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh eight, Pulwama and Baramula twelve degree centigrade.