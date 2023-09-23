Pakistan Weather Update: Rain with wind, thundershower expected

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted on Saturday.

Isolated heavy rainfalls and hailstorm are also likely in Northeast Punjab and Potohar region during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 19 degree centigrade, Lahore 22, Karachi 29, Peshawar 25, Quetta and Gilgit 14, Murree 15 and Muzaffarabad 20 degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar and Shopian 16 degree centigrade, Jammu 22, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula 15 and Leh eight degree centigrade.