Pakistani pilgrims lost their passports in Iraq; urge authorities to help

The passport was lost at the Chazaba border.

Passports of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims missing in Iraq. Remember, these pilgrims went for the Arbaeen procession this month.

According to sources, by road, Pakistani pilgrims heading towards Karbala lost their passports at the Chazaba border with Iraq. In fact, four thousand Pakistanis became victims of it and urged Pakistani authorities to allow entry without a passport.

However, thousands of Pakistani pilgrims are worried due to the alleged negligence of the Iraqi administration.

Added to it, the administration took the passports and threw them in a room, which could not be found even after the passage of four days.