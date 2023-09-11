Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani students can now study in Switzerland for free

Pakistani students can now study in Switzerland for free

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani students can now study in Switzerland for free

Pakistani students can now study in Switzerland for free

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The Swiss Government offers fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students for the academic year 2024-25.
  • Scholarships are available for postgraduate researchers with a minimum of a master’s degree.
  • The deadline to apply is September 30th.

The Swiss Government, in collaboration with Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission, has introduced the ‘Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani Students’ for the upcoming academic year 2024-25, with the aim of enhancing international academic collaborations and research partnerships.

Advertisement

Every year, the Swiss Confederation invites scholars and researchers from over 180 countries through its Excellence Scholarships program, providing educational and research opportunities in Switzerland.

These prestigious scholarships are designed for postgraduate researchers and require a minimum of a master’s degree for eligibility. Aspiring scholars can pursue research or advanced studies at the doctoral or postdoctoral levels amidst Switzerland’s stunning landscapes.

The primary goal of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educational opportunities for foreign researchers with master’s or doctoral degrees, as well as foreign artists with bachelor’s degrees. The Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS) oversees the selection process for scholarship recipients.

Applicants can choose from various study categories, including one-year Research after Masters, three-year Ph.D. after Masters’s, and one-year Post-Doctorate programs. Comprehensive information and application requirements can be obtained via email correspondence.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to meet the embassy submission deadline of September 30th, with additional details available on the official website. Switzerland’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering global research collaboration is evident through this initiative.

These fully funded scholarships provide new opportunities for Pakistani students, allowing them to pursue their educational journey in Switzerland, known for its world-class education system. To assist applicants, we have compiled crucial information, including application procedures, eligibility criteria, and required documents for Swiss scholarships available to Pakistani students.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to apply for Swiss scholarships for Pakistani students:

  1. Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must possess at least a master’s degree for postgraduate scholarships. Specific criteria may vary by category, so it is essential to review the details on the official website.
  2. Required Documents: Prepare necessary documents such as academic transcripts, recommendation letters, a research proposal, and a valid passport.
    3. Advertisement
  3. Application Process: Submit your application online via the official Swiss Government Scholarship portal.
  4. Deadline: Be mindful of the embassy submission deadline, which is September 30th.
  5. Contact Information: For inquiries and detailed information, reach out via email to the provided contact information.

Also Read

HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for students
HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for students

HEC announces 30,000 Commonwealth scholarships for Pakistani students Scholarships available for Masters...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Education News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story