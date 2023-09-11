Pakistani students can now study in Switzerland for free

Advertisement

The Swiss Government offers fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students for the academic year 2024-25.

Scholarships are available for postgraduate researchers with a minimum of a master’s degree.

The deadline to apply is September 30th.

The Swiss Government, in collaboration with Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission, has introduced the ‘Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani Students’ for the upcoming academic year 2024-25, with the aim of enhancing international academic collaborations and research partnerships.

Advertisement

Every year, the Swiss Confederation invites scholars and researchers from over 180 countries through its Excellence Scholarships program, providing educational and research opportunities in Switzerland.

These prestigious scholarships are designed for postgraduate researchers and require a minimum of a master’s degree for eligibility. Aspiring scholars can pursue research or advanced studies at the doctoral or postdoctoral levels amidst Switzerland’s stunning landscapes.

The primary goal of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educational opportunities for foreign researchers with master’s or doctoral degrees, as well as foreign artists with bachelor’s degrees. The Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS) oversees the selection process for scholarship recipients.

Applicants can choose from various study categories, including one-year Research after Masters, three-year Ph.D. after Masters’s, and one-year Post-Doctorate programs. Comprehensive information and application requirements can be obtained via email correspondence.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to meet the embassy submission deadline of September 30th, with additional details available on the official website. Switzerland’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and fostering global research collaboration is evident through this initiative.

These fully funded scholarships provide new opportunities for Pakistani students, allowing them to pursue their educational journey in Switzerland, known for its world-class education system. To assist applicants, we have compiled crucial information, including application procedures, eligibility criteria, and required documents for Swiss scholarships available to Pakistani students.