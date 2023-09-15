Parvez Elahi granted bail in vandalism case regarding courthouse

Parvez Elahi was granted bail in a vandalism case regarding the courthouse.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parvez Elahi in a case related to an attack on the judicial complex in the federal capital, BOL News reported on Friday.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain has accepted his bail request against a surety bond of Rs20,000.

Parvez Elahi was arrested on September 1, shortly after his release from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody, despite a specific order from the Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier that day prohibiting his arrest.

Similar orders had been issued by the high court on July 13, 2023. Elahi has faced repeated arrests and detentions since the May 9 riots.

The PTI President is accused of allegedly dispatching rioters to Islamabad to vandalize the judicial complex and providing vehicles and batons for the same purpose, as claimed by the police.

The authorities sought his physical remand to interrogate him regarding unidentified individuals and recover vehicles.

During the recent hearing, Elahi’s lawyer, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, informed the court that his client’s name was added to the first information report (FIR) six months after it was initially filed.

