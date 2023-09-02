Parvez Elahi’s wife files contempt case against police officers for arresting her husband

Articles
LAHORE: Wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Qaisara Elahi on Saturday filed a contempt of court petition on his husband’s behalf against the police officers who arrested the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) president and for his recovery, Bol News reported.

DIG Investigation Imran Kishore and DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi have been made parties in the petition. She said the Lahore High Court ordered the release of Parvez Elahi and directed the police officers to bring Chaudhry Pervez Elahi home.

“Parvez Elahi was arrested by the Islamabad police on his way home from the high court,” she said adding that the contempt of court action should be taken against the police officers responsible for disobeying the court order.

The court should also order Parvez Elahi to be released from Islamabad police custody, she said.

 

