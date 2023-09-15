Passenger Muhammad Fayyaz passes away at Karachi Airport

A tragic incident occurred at Jinnah International Airport’s lounge as a passenger traveling from Karachi to Islamabad, identified as Muhammad Fayyaz, passed away, on Friday.

The distressing event unfolded on September 12, 2023, when Muhammad Fayyaz and his family arrived at Jinnah International Airport for their flight to Islamabad.

Shortly after entering the airport lounge, Mr. Fayyaz’s health took a sudden turn for the worse, necessitating immediate medical attention.

In response, the Airport Health Department promptly dispatched a team of doctors to assess Mr. Fayyaz’s deteriorating condition.

Initial medical reports indicated that the deceased passenger had been battling jaundice, a liver-related ailment known for its potential to cause severe health complications.

His declining health, combined with the stresses of travel, appeared to have aggravated his condition, ultimately leading to this tragic outcome.

