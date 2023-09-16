Passport fees for overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia and the UAE – Sept 2023

Lahore – Every Pakistani citizen has the right to obtain a machine-readable passport for international travel, provided they fulfill all necessary requirements.

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, an attached department of the Ministry of Interior, is responsible for issuing passports to Pakistani citizens.

For those residing within Pakistan, they have the option to either visit designated offices in person or apply online. Overseas Pakistanis, on the other hand, can visit Pakistan missions in their respective countries to either renew their passports or apply for new passports, such as for their newborns.

A significant number of Pakistani expatriates have settled in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Passport fees for overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are as follows;

MRP Fee for 05 YEARS Validity Category Fee Service Charges Total(excl. taxes) Normal (36-Pages) Rs.3,000/- Rs.2500 + Applicable taxes Rs.5,500/- Urgent (36-Pages) Rs.5,000/- Rs.7,500/- Normal (72-Pages) Rs.5,500/- Rs.8,000/- Urgent (72-Pages) Rs.9,000/- Rs.11,500/- Normal (100-Pages) Rs.6,000/- Rs.8,500/- Urgent (100-Pages) Rs.12,000/- Rs.14,500/- MRP Fee for 10 YEARS Validity Category Fee Service Charges Total(excl. taxes) Normal (36-Pages) Rs.4,500/- Rs.2500 + Applicable taxes) Rs.7,000/- Urgent (36-Pages) Rs.7,500/- Rs.10,000/- Normal (72-Pages) Rs.8,250/- Rs.10,750/- Urgent (72-Pages) Rs.13,500/- Rs.16,000/- Normal (100-Pages) Rs.9,000/- Rs.11,500/- Urgent (100-Pages) Rs.18,000/- Rs.20,50