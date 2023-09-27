Passport renewal fee update in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
In Pakistan, every citizen has the right to obtain a machine-readable passport for international travel, as long as they meet all the necessary requirements.

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, a department under the Ministry of Interior, is responsible for issuing passports to Pakistani citizens.

If your passport has not expired yet but has less than 12 months of validity remaining, you can still apply for a renewal. This renewal can be for either a 5-year or 10-year extension.

To renew your passport, you can either visit the nearest passport office for an interview if required, or you can use the online renewal service. For online renewal, visit the official website at https://onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk/e-passport/.

Please note that passport renewal fees are subject to change, so it’s a good idea to check the updated fees for September 2023.

