17 patients lose eyesight from injection reaction in Kasur

LAHORE: The government has launched an immediate investigation into complaints of the adverse reaction to the injection given to patients in Kasur, Punjab.

The action was taken on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan after taking notice of the complaint of a resident of Kasur.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the federal minister contacted Punjab Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Ikram by telephone and ordered an inquiry.

The provincial minister added the Punjab government has constituted a five-member committee in this regard. The committee has started the investigation from every angle.

Dr Nadeem Jan assured that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure a transparent investigation of the incident. “We are in contact with the provincial government and keeping a close eye on the situation,” the minister said.

The Punjab government ordered an inquiry after the eyesight of patients was affected due to spurious injection by a private company.

The vision of 17 people in Kasur has been affected due to the injection, said the caretaker health minister of Punjab. No person lost their sight completely, the provincial health minister said, adding that the use of this drug has been stopped across Pakistan.

The health minister said the injection used was being smuggled. He said the injection is administered in the case of cataracts due to diabetes and as an anti-cancer drug.

