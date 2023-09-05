PBC announces nationwide judicial strike on Sept 9

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has announced a nationwide judicial strike on September 9.

Chairman Executive Pakistan Bar Council Hasan Raza Pasha stated that inflation has made life of common people extremely tough, for which they have stood together demanding elections within 90 days.

He further demanded abolishment of privileges to judges, generals and government officials stating that their electricity, fuel and gas bills should not be paid from the national treasury.

Pasha mentioned that Lawyers Protection Bill should be fully implemented, while demanding a complete stop on raids on lawyers’ houses.

Further stated that lawyers use their legal right to present their client’s position in court stating that action should be taken against the judges facing references against them.

“Nominated Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa is requested to take action on the references,” said PBC chairman.

Hasan Raza Pasha said that the President Dr. Arif Alvi while fulfilling his constitutional role and whithout consulting to anyone, should give the date of elections.