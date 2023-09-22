PDMA predicts heavy rainfall in Punjab

The various cities of Punjab will be hit by rain.

The emergency alert has been installed in the province.

The concerned officers are directed to stay in the region during the forecast period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has predicted heavy rainfall in various cities in the province.

According to the spokesperson of the PDMA, there are chances of heavy rainfall in Lahore, including in the upper areas of the river in the province.

On the other side, the provincial control room of PDMA, including district emergency operation centers, has been alerted by the spokeperson of PDMA.

Moreover, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to hit Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Guliyat, Mianwali, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and DG Khan.

However, there is a risk of flooding rivers and drains in low-lying areas due to heavy rain.

Also, there is a chance of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree due to heavy rain.

Additionally, it is a humble request to tourists and traverlers to be more cautious during the forecast time period. In addition to that, it is possible that the heavy rain can damage orchards and vegetables.

However, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi’s directive to the concerned districts is to keep staff and machinery on high alert during the time frame.

Additionally, according to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), municipal bodies should never allow standing water in low-lying areas.

In order to keep the situation cool during rain, the concerned officers should be present in the field to monitor the activities.

Moreover, in case of a civil emergency, call PDMA Helpline 1129.

