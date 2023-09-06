Pervaiz Elahi handed over on two-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was handed over to police custody after a court approved a two-day physical remand.

Elahi was brought to the district court on Wednesday as the police sought his physical remand. He was arrested a day ago, hours after being released on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

He was arrested in the Judicial Complex attack case after a case was registered against unknown persons at the CTD police station in March this year. The incident happened as PTI activists rioted during the appearance of the PTI chief Imran Khan.

Duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict after both sides completed arguments and handed over Elahi on two-days physical remand to complete the investigation.

The duty judge issued a written order stating that Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested in the case based on the supplementary statement. The accused is handed over to the police on a two-day physical remand to ascertain the facts. The court ordered police to conduct medical check-up of accused Pervaiz Elahi.

Advertisement

The court said due to old age, Pervaiz Elahi should be kept in a good environment during his arrest, the order said. The court instructed police to produce Elahi again on September 8.

The court said Pervaiz Elahi’s wife, sons, and daughters should be allowed to visit him and he should be provided home-cooked meals.

During the hearing, Elahi’s lawyer told the court that he was a target of political victimization and said that the charges against him were ‘comical’.

He told the court that Elahi was ‘abducted’ by the police as he made his way home after being released. He argued that the Lahore High Court had already barred the police from arresting him in any case.

In an information conversation with reporters before his hearing, Elahi said he has no plan of addressing a press conference, a reference to PTI leaders resigning from the party.

When asked why he was adamant about being a part of the PTI, he replied ‘Chaudhry Shujaat has sent me here”. Asked why Shujaat didn’t come with him, he replied, “Because of Chaudhry Salik. He wanted to become a minister.”

Advertisement

Also Read Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Judicial Complex attack case ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested in...