Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested once again after being released

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a terrorism case.

He was taken to Adiala Jail by a heavy police contingent.

He was released in a case related to Lahore Masterplan 2050.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested once again on Sunday immediately after being discharged in a corruption case pertaining to the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

A local court heard the case against the former Punjab chief minister in the case.The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) produced him in court and sought his physical remand in the case.

Elahi’s lawyer Rana Intizar Hussain strongly opposed the request. His lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq told the court this the twelfth time the PTI leader was detained since June 1.

The court eventually rejected the plea for remand and discharged him from the case. Immediately after being released, Elahi was arrested in a terrorism case and was being taken to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The first information report (FIR) had details of the time of reporting and sections invoked filled in with pen. It was registered on July 19 at the Lahore ACE police station on the complaint of an ACE officer.

According to the FIR, in March 2021, Elahi misused his authority as chief minister and colluded with Lahore Development Authority Director to illegally alter the draft of the Lahore Master Plan 2050 and include an area of Kasur district in it.

As a result, the value of the land owned by Elahi’s sons, Moonis Elahi and Rasikh Elahi, in Kotli Rai Abu Bakar increased manifold, the FIR alleged.

The provincial anti-corruption authorities had taken him into custody in the case from Adiala Jail where he was detained in a riots case.

After his arrest, Elahi was presented in an Islamabad court, which granted the ACE one-day tra­nsit remand of PTI pre­sident for him to be produced in the relevant anti-corruption court in Lahore.

ACE Punjab on Saturday took Pervaiz Elahi into custody a day after ATC had granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

Elahi was arrested by ACE team soon after his release from Adiala jail. He was produced before the judicial magistrate Shahrukh Arjumand who approved one one-day transit remand to appear in court.

On Friday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to Pervaiz Elahi in a judicial complex attack case. The PTI leader was arrested hours after his release from NAB custody on September 1, after the LHC had restricted the authorities from arresting him earlier that same day.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots. He has vowed to not quit the party and expressed support with the PTI chief.

