Peshawar blast: Four including two FC personnel wounded

PESHAWAR: At least eight people including five Frontier Corps personnel got injured in a bomb blast near FC vehicle on Warsak Road in Peshawar on Monday, Bol News reported.

Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the incident, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said. He said the blast took place near Prime Hospital.

Providing the first aid, Rescue 1122 officials transferred the hurt people to hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched hunt for the culprits.

SP Warsak Division Muhammed Arshad Khan said ostensibly, it was an IED blast, however the Bomb Disposal Squad would confirm nature of the blast.