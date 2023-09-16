Petrol Price Hike: Goods transporters announce 10% increase in fares

KARACHI: Owing to increase in prices of petroleum products, goods transporters on Saturday announced a ten percent increase in fares, Bol News reported.

Former Member of Sindh Assembly and President of Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shehzad Awan reacted to the increase in diesel petrol prices. He said they were announcing a 10% fare increase in transport.

Malik Shahzad Awan said a lump sum increase of 26 rupees in the price of petrol and 17 rupees in the price of diesel was an abuse of the people.

He said first the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and now the caretaker government was taking away the right to live from the people. “Due to the wrong policies of the PDM government, import and export have already almost stopped,” he said adding that they could park their transport as a protest.

The former MPA said they were running their transport only to keep the wheel of the country moving. If they stopped their transport, millions of people would be unemployed, he said.

The Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance president said the government did not realise its responsibility, but how long would they as Pakistanis continue to fulfill their responsibility.

“These excesses of the government of Pakistan are like the burden of a mountain on those who earn daily. The government should take back the decision to increase the prices of petroleum products, otherwise there is a risk of a crisis. Even in this brutality of inflation, the silence is beyond understanding,” he said.

Malik Shahzad Awan said the political leaders marching on inflation should also protest against this cruelty and become the voice of the people.