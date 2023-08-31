Petrol price in Pakistan raised by Rs14.91 to Rs305.36/liter

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs14.91 to Rs305.36 per liter

ISLAMABAD: The government has dropped another petrol bombs on the people of Pakistan as petrol and diesel achieved a triple century after the dollar,

Petrol price has been increased by Rs14.91 to new price Rs305.36.

A raise of Rs18.44 has been made in the price of high speed diesel, touching new price Rs 311.84.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification for the increase in POL prices

The price increase will be applicable from 12 tonight for the next fortnight, Finance Division said.

