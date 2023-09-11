PIA Announces Recruitment Drive for Vacant Posts

Advertisement

PIA is hiring for 210 vacant positions.

The positions include pilots, cabin crew, and IT professionals.

The recruitment process has been approved by the Supreme Court.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released job advertisements to hire candidates for various vacant positions.

By the information provided, PIA has advertised these positions to fill a total of 210 vacancies, aiming to address the shortage in their workforce, particularly in the fields of pilots, cabin crew, and IT professionals.

With the approval of the Supreme Court, the recruitment process has commenced, offering one-year contracts that are extendable, following a five-year suspension.

Interested and eligible candidates are invited to submit their applications for these new positions until September 25.

As stated by a PIA spokesperson, it is mandatory for candidates applying for the 10 ATR pilot positions to possess intermediate education along with relevant professional qualifications.

Furthermore, for the 40 cabin crew positions, a minimum educational requirement of a bachelor’s degree has been specified.

These new recruitments are expected to contribute to the improvement of PIA’s operations.