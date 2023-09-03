PIA introduces connected flights between Pakistan, China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced connected flights between Pakistan and sixteen cities of China via Beijing in partnership with Air China.

Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of China International Fair for Trade in Service in Beijing on Sunday, PIA Country Manager Bilal Afzal said that the passengers can also travel from sixteen cities in China to Islamabad by availing of this offer.

He said that PIA is currently operating one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday but working on a plan to add a new direct flight between the two countries.

The country manager said PIA offers a twenty percent discount for students with free baggage of eighty kilograms for economy class and one hundred kilograms for executive economy on flights between Pakistan and China.

He said that discounts on cargo from China to Pakistan and vice versa are also being offered and businessmen and traders can benefit from it.

