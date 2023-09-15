PIA Karachi Hiring for Cabin Crew, Pilots, and Other Roles

1500+ Govt Jobs in Pakistan for Matric Pass Candidates
Public Sector Organization in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, advertises government job opportunities for Matriculation-qualified...
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is inviting applications for the position of ATR Captain in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan, as per their job advertisement published in the Newspaper on September 11, 2023.
Candidates with an educational background up to Intermediate level will receive preference.
Please refer to the official advertisement for the closing date, as it is not specified here.
For detailed application instructions and information on other current job opportunities at PIA and in the government sector, please read the complete ad online.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.