PIA Karachi Hiring for Cabin Crew, Pilots, and Other Roles

Articles
PIA Karachi Hiring for Cabin Crew, Pilots, and Other Roles

  • PIA Karachi hiring for the ATR Captain position.
  • Applicants must have an Intermediate level education.
  • The closing date is not specified, please refer to the official advertisement.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is inviting applications for the position of ATR Captain in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan, as per their job advertisement published in the Newspaper on September 11, 2023.

Candidates with an educational background up to Intermediate level will receive preference.

Please refer to the official advertisement for the closing date, as it is not specified here.

For detailed application instructions and information on other current job opportunities at PIA and in the government sector, please read the complete ad online.

