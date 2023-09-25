PM invites British-Pakistanis to take advantage of investment opportunities

LONDON: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar invited overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the government for investment in Pakistan.

During a meeting with a delegation of prominent British Pakistani businessmen who called on him in London, the prime minister invited the diaspora businessmen to invest, especially in Special Economic Zones, to contribute to Pakistan’s economic recovery.

The prime minister highlighted positive economic indicators resulting from reforms pursued by the interim government, including a strengthening Pakistan Rupee, reduced inflation, and expected economic growth.

The removal of import restrictions and efforts to restore the business community’s confidence are expected to further boost external accounts, he added.

PM Kakar spoke about Pakistan’s investment-friendly approach, mentioning incentives and ease-of-business reforms. He also shared the government’s resolve and commitment to privatize loss-making state-owned enterprises.

He introduced the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to streamline investment in key sectors through a single-window platform. This initiative aims at enhancing ease of doing business, removing bureaucratic hurdles, and creating a long-term investment roadmap.

The British Pakistani business leaders expressed their appreciation for the prime minister’s outreach to the diaspora and conveyed their strong interest in expanding their business operations in Pakistan while actively seeking to increase their investments in the country.

They hoped that reforms undertaken by the government would continue in the long run and assured the prime minister of their support for putting Pakistan back on the growth trajectory.

