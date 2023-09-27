PM Kakar arrives in Madinah Munawwarah

MADINAH MUNAWWARAH: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived here on Wednesday on his private visit to Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Governor Madinah Faisal Bin Salman along with other senior officials of the Pakistani Embassy and Jeddah Consulate General at the Madinah Airport.

The prime minister will leave for Makkah Al-Mukarramah tomorrow to perform Umrah.

 

