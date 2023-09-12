PM Kakar calls for action against spreading anarchy in Gilgit

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan on two-day visit.

He chaired a meeting to discuss development projects and law and order situation.

He also held meetings with Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

GILGIT: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to identify the elements spreading chaos in the name of religion in Gilgit and take strict action against them.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss development projects and law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan, said the security of every citizen was the state’s responsibility.

He directed the authorities concerned to identify those involved in spreading anarchy in the name of religion in Gilgit and take strict measures against them.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress on projects in information technology, health, education, and other sectors, as well as the issues.

He was told that steps had been taken to identify and address the problems confronting the education sector in all GB districts, particularly Diamer and Astore.

The measures taken for the promotion of education sector included the provision of food to students, reconstruction of buildings and rehabilitation of dilapidated structures, professional training of teachers, and establishment of smart schools.

The prime minister was also apprised of projects in the GB health sector including the establishment of a 24-hour helpline to address mental health issues.

Besides the performance of the environment and tourism sectors, the prime minister was also briefed about the sowing of wheat and subsidy on the crop, production and potential of hydel power in GB as well as the budget.

PM Kakar directed the GB administration and leadership to assess the ongoing development projects and prioritize crucial ones.

The prime minister arrived on a two-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan to meet the political leadership of Gilgit and Hunza and local notables. Upon arrival, he laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Gilgit.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in Gilgit and briefed him about the administrative affairs and law and order situation. The governor thanked the prime minister for taking a special interest in the development of GB and visiting the area.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan also called on the prime minister and informed him about the progress of the ongoing development projects.

The chief minister also briefed on the government’s initiatives for the development of public welfare projects, especially the health and education sectors. He also apprised about the government’s initiatives for the promotion of tourism.

