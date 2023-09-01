PM Kakar cancels official visit to Kenya

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s official visit to Kenya scheduled for next week has been cancelled.

According to reports, the visit was cancelled due to the ongoing political and economic situation in the country. The interim prime minister was scheduled to visit Kenya next week on his first official visit after assuming office.

PM Kakar was scheduled to visit Nairobi on a three-day visit to the African country at the invitation of the President of Kenya William Ruto.

During the visit, bilateral relations on trade and cooperation were scheduled to be reviewed and agreements and memorandums on trade and investment opportunities were expected to be signed.

Earlier it was reported that PM Kakar is set to address the United Nations General Assembly next month on his first visit to the United States as prime minister.

The prime minister will deliver his maiden speech to the UNGA in its 78th summit during the visit scheduled from September 18 to 23, the PM’s Secretariat stated

It said that PM Kakar will be among the guests who will attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit.

The guests will be received by President Biden and his wife Jill Biden at the reception at the American Museum of National History, located adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

A small delegation will accompany the prime minister including interim Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, interim Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, interim Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam, and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

PM Kakar has been allocated the slot for addressing the UN summit on September 22 and he would return the same day after delivering his speech. He will also represent Pakistan at a conference in the US on sustainable development.

It is expected that the prime minister will undertake a brief visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before proceeding to the United States.

