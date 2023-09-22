PM Kakar for enhanced productive links with US corporate sector

PM Kakar for enhanced productive links with US corporate sectorHe was addressing a delegation of the U.S. Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), on the sidelines of annual session of United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday evening. The prime minister said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy was government’s top priority. The government was focused on creating a business friendly environment and would welcome all suggestions, he added. Kakar said the government believed in no-holds-barred foreign investment regime, and had constituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate foreign investors, bolster their confidence and expedite project implementation in priority areas of agriculture, IT, energy and minerals & mining. The caretaker prime minister in particular identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals, health, and digital banking sectors where the U.S. companies could focus their investments in Pakistan. Ms. Esperanza Jelalian, President USPBC congratulated the Caretaker Prime Minister on assuming office and assured that USPBC will continue to engage with the government of Pakistan to seek mutually beneficial ways of enhancing cooperation. In their remarks, the USPBC members briefed the prime minister on their businesses in Pakistan and plans to enhance their presence in the Pakistani market.

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called upon the US corporate sector to look at ways to further enhance its long and productive relationship with Pakistan.

He was addressing a delegation of the U.S. Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), on the sidelines of annual session of United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday evening.

The prime minister said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy was government’s top priority. The government was focused on creating a business friendly environment and would welcome all suggestions, he added.

Kakar said the government believed in no-holds-barred foreign investment regime, and had constituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate foreign investors, bolster their confidence and expedite project implementation in priority areas of agriculture, IT, energy and minerals & mining.

The caretaker prime minister in particular identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals, health, and digital banking sectors where the U.S. companies could focus their investments in Pakistan. Ms. Esperanza Jelalian, President USPBC congratulated the Caretaker Prime Minister on assuming office and assured that USPBC will continue to engage with the government of Pakistan to seek mutually beneficial ways of enhancing cooperation.

In their remarks, the USPBC members briefed the prime minister on their businesses in Pakistan and plans to enhance their presence in the Pakistani market.