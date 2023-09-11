PM Kakar pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on death anniversary

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed his deep admiration for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of his passing.

He emphasized Jinnah’s unwavering dedication, wisdom, and leadership in securing the rights of Muslims in the sub-continent, stating that Jinnah’s leadership was indispensable in realizing the dream of an independent state for Muslims.

He highlighted that Jinnah’s struggle wasn’t merely against the marginalization of minorities based on majority numbers but also aimed at revitalizing the social, economic, political, and cultural identity of Muslims as a distinct nation.

PM Kakar praised Quaid-e-Azam for exemplifying key principles such as constitutional struggle, political foresight, faith, unity, and discipline. He emphasized that in Pakistan, no one should hold superiority over others based on language, class, religion, or numerical strength.

The premier also noted that Pakistan’s federal constitution truly reflected Jinnah’s 14 points, offering every part of the country an equal chance for progress and prosperity while preserving their unique identities.

In the face of current challenges, PM stressed the importance of adhering to Jinnah’s principles to build an Islamic welfare state. He called for unity and a collective effort to advance Pakistan, renewing a commitment to uphold Jinnah’s ideals.

PM Kakar concluded by invoking blessings upon Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy and seeking the strength to follow his golden principles.