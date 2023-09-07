PM Kakar praises forces for thwarting attack on military posts in Chitral

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday praised the armed forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral.

“Thanks to our alert forces, the terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral, was repelled with heavy casualties on the terrorist side,” he said in his social media post on X, formerly twitter.

He also expressed sorrow over the loss of four brave soldiers who embraced Shahadat in the incident.

“Our resolve to eradicate terrorism remains unshaken, and all our citizens stand firm with us,” he added.

