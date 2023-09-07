PM Kakar praises forces for thwarting attack on military posts in Chitral

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday praised the armed forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral.
“Thanks to our alert forces, the terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral, was repelled with heavy casualties on the terrorist side,” he said in his social media post on X, formerly twitter.
He also expressed sorrow over the loss of four brave soldiers who embraced Shahadat in the incident.
“Our resolve to eradicate terrorism remains unshaken, and all our citizens stand firm with us,” he added.
Advertisement
Thanks to our alert forces, the terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral, was repelled with heavy casualties on the terrorist side. Sadly, 4 brave soldiers embraced Shahadat. Our resolve to eradicate terrorism remains unshaken, and all our citizens…
— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) September 7, 2023
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.