PM Kakar reiterates commitment to deepen bilateral ties with Iran

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further deepen ties with Iran.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also attended the opening sitting of the UNGA session.

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a bilateral meeting with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with Iran, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic domain.

Underscoring the close fraternal relations between the two neighbouring countries, the prime minister stressed that steps including the recent inauguration of the Mand border marketplace would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as a tangible manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

He noted that President Raisi’s policy of ‘Neighborhood First’ was fully aligned with Pakistan’s vision for regional development and connectivity.

PM Kakar emphasized the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity.

Pakistan-Iran relations are characterized by regular high-level exchanges, commonality of views on important regional and global issues and strengthened cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, he added.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also attended the opening sitting of the General Debate of 78th UNGA session at the UN headquarters in New York.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres inaugurated the session which was later addressed by United States President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s engagements in New York include his address to the participants of Global Development Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) summit. He will also attend the banquet to be hosted in honour of world leaders by US President Joe Biden.

