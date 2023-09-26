PM Kakar says ECP will soon announce election schedule

LONDON: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will soon release the election schedule. Kakar added that the ECP will oversee the elections with the military’s supervision.

Sources have reported that after concluding his visit to London, the Caretaker Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow. During his stay in Saudi Arabia, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is also expected to engage in important meetings.

Kakar highlighted that specific laws have been introduced in India, targeting minority communities, and he further remarked that the influence of Hindutva ideology in India is gradually reducing the space for minority groups.

The Prime Minister firmly stated that India has been actively supporting terrorism in the region for many years, with Pakistan bearing the brunt of Indian-sponsored terrorism.

He underscored the necessity for Western nations to acknowledge and address the increasing prominence of Hindu extremism.

The Prime Minister also observed that Hinduism has transcended its regional confines and has gained a global presence.