ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed authorities concerned to formulate a policy related to the production of electricity at local level in collaboration with private sector in Gilgit- Baltistan.

He gave these directions during a meeting with the delegation of political leadership and elders in Hunza on Wednesday.

He assured the delegation to address the issue of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan as soon as possible.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was apprised the matters related with the supply and demand of electricity in Hunza and provision of additional seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly in proportion with the population of Hunza.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also ordered to rehabilitate and upgrade the communication system of Gilgit- Baltistan.

The delegation demanded to establish air corridors to connect the different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan with rest of the country.

The Premier directed the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary to utilize all available resources to address the problems of the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday visited the project of Karakoram Area Development Authority (KADO) named “Hunar Khun”.

On this occasion, he inspected the working of digital hub and the center for rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities and commended the services of KADO for the welfare of the local population.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also held a meeting with the students of Freelancing and appreciated the dedication of the youth of Gilgit Baltistan to make progress in different walks of life.