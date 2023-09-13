PML-N will expand Pakistan-Australia relations in future: Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins called on Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind.

RAIWIND: PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Australia for supporting Pakistan in tough times and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

The long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Australia is built on strong foundations, she said while talking to Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins during a meeting in Raiwind.

The government is grateful for the provision of facilities to Pakistani students in Australia, Maryam said, adding that the relations between both countries in all fields including trade, investment, and education will be further strengthened.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest. Maryam Nawaz welcomed the positive, constructive and close friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the government and people of Australia have sincerely supported Pakistan during natural disasters and every difficulty.

She said Pakistanis living in Australia are playing an important role in strengthening the friendship between the two countries

She said the PML-N attaches great importance to Pakistan’s relations with Australia. She said the PML-N expand the relations between the two countries in the future as well.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the Australian government for providing facilities to Pakistani students studying in Australia.

The High Commissioner of Australia thanked Maryam Nawaz for her hospitality and expressed her best wishes for the party leadership.

Earlier this month, United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome held a meeting with PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting was held at Maryam Nawaz’s residence in Murree. In a statement, the party said they discussed the importance of cooperation in various areas, including trade, the economy, security, peace, and regional stability.

The meeting centered on discussing the significance of the long-standing and historic bilateral ties between the two countries, it added.

Maryam Nawaz conveyed her gratitude to Ambassador Blome for his dedicated efforts on behalf of the United States during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods that occurred last year.

