PMLN to launch public awareness campaign ahead of Nawaz’s return

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has decided to launch a public awareness campaign ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Party sources say they’ve given important instructions to former members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, ticket holders, former local representatives, and party officials.

The party wants to inform the new generation about the development projects from Nawaz Sharif’s time.

Former assembly members are speeding up public relations efforts in their constituencies. They are instructed to highlight these projects on social media and at the public level.

Additionally, PMLN aims to inform the public about Nawaz Sharif’s government’s efforts to combat terrorism and power shortages through social media and public communication.

They also want to emphasize motorway and road network projects across the country, along with developments in agriculture, markets, farm-to-market roads, CPEC, employment schemes, women’s development, laptops for students, and new universities.

Party leaders and workers are urged to connect with the youth in their areas, and they plan to raise awareness about “Why Nawaz Sharif is important for Pakistan” before his return.

The party is also addressing alleged fake propaganda from Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regarding PML-N and Nawaz Sharif.

PMLN intends to highlight Nawaz Sharif’s dedication to the country despite challenges faced from 2017 to 2022.