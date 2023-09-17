Police arrest Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was apprehended by the Loi Bhir police station, with assistance from the Rawalpindi police on Sunday.

The arrest of Sheikh Rasheed was confirmed by his lawyer, Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan. Notably, the arrest was carried out by individuals dressed in civilian clothing who arrived at Sheikh Rasheed’s residence.

In addition to Sheikh Rasheed, his two nephews were also detained, as confirmed by the lawyer. Sheikh Rasheed was subsequently taken to an undisclosed location.

Furthermore, the police arrested his nephew, Sheikh Shakir, and his employee, Imran, according to statements from Sardar Raziq Advocate.

It was mentioned that Sheikh Rasheed was apprehended in Bahria Town Rawalpindi, as stated by lawyer Naeem Haider Panjuta. Importantly, Panjuta emphasized that Sheikh Rasheed had been granted bail in all of his cases, emphasizing that no dismissal of his bail had occurred in any instance. Panjuta strongly condemned the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed.