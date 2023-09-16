Advertisement
Police arrests PTI’s legal team lawyer from Islamabad airport

Articles
Barrister Hina Gilani was arrested at Islamabad airport.

  • Barrister Hina Gilani was arrested at Islamabad airport.
  • She was taken into custody while boarding a flight to Dubai.
  • PTI said a case was registered at CTD police station.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal wing member Barrister Hina Gilani was on Saturday arrested from Islamabad Airport while boarding a flight to Dubai.

Islamabad Police arrested the young female lawyer Hina Gilani from the airport after offloading her from a flight to Dubai. PTI Lawyers Wing claimed an FIR was registered in the CTD police station and she was taken into custody.

Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Sher Afzal Khan Marwat shared a video of the incident and strongly condemned the arrest of the female lawyer. He said lawyers of Islamabad must raise their voice against lawlessness by the Islamabad Police.

He said Hina Gilani, a member of the Islamabad Bar Association and a young woman lawyer, was disembarked from a Dubai-bound flight at the Islamabad International Airport

He said she was arrested six months after the FIR was lodged at the CTD Police Station, saying the lawyer was “trapped”.

Marwat said that he will call a general body meeting of the Islamabad Bar to confront to police if the leadership fails to take action.

“How long will the Islamabad police keep humiliating the lawyers? If the bar leadership fails to confront the Islamabad police, I will call a general body meeting to decide when we should confront the rogue police,” he said.

He requested all the lawyers of the federal capital to reach the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Monday. “We all need to decide once,” he maintained.


 

