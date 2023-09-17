Police head constable gunned down in Quetta

Police head constable gunned down in Quetta

Articles
Advertisement
Police head constable gunned down in Quetta

Police head constable gunned down in Quetta

Advertisement

QUETTA: A police head constable has been killed in a firing incident in Quetta.

Police officials said the head constable was on way home when armed men opened fire at him in Huda area.

The assailants managed to escape the crime scene. Cause of killing is yet to be ascertained.

On April 21, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the district police had killed four suspected terrorists during a joint operation in Bannu.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted after verifying reports about the presence of suspected terrorists who were in the area for terror attacks.

Advertisement

Read also: Security forces kill one terrorist in N. Waziristan

The terrorists opened fire on the CTD officials, causing the raiding team to respond effectively. Weapons in large quantities have also been seized from the terrorists.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story