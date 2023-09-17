Police head constable gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: A police head constable has been killed in a firing incident in Quetta.

Police officials said the head constable was on way home when armed men opened fire at him in Huda area.

The assailants managed to escape the crime scene. Cause of killing is yet to be ascertained.

