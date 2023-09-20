Police launch operation against bundits in Karachi

The bilateral firing took place between Allahwala Town,

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the decoits.

The Karachi Super Market police also conducted operations against dugs.

Karachi: The police’s encounter with the street criminal at Korangi Industrial Area The bilateral firing incident took place near Allahwala Town.

However, the bundit who robbed the citizen was arrested with serious injuries by the authorities.

Undoubtedly, the seriously injured decoit accomplice was also arrested while the accomplice was being shifted to the police station for legal action.

In addition to that, the accused arrested were identified as Allah Dinu and Noor Hassan.

Moreover, weapons, two pistols, and a snatched mobile phone were recovered from the arrested decoits.

Meanwhile, the injured bundit was being shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

On the other hand, Karachi supermarket police conducted a big operation against drugs. The operations were conducted by two police stations jointly.

Consequently, more than 50 drug addicts were detained in dug dens near the river Tin Hatti.

Additionally, the big three drug dealers were arrested, including two women. A large number of drugs were seized by the police on the spot.

The detainees of drug addicts were transported to Super Highway Edhi Home by truck.

