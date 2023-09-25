Police re-arrest PTI women activists including Sanam Javed after release

LAHORE: Police have re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women activists including Sanam Javed Khan and Afshan Tariq after they were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The court had ordered to release the PTI activists in the Jinnah House attack case. The women were finally released on Monday evening but were rearrested soon after from within the jail premises.

Those arrested included Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Asma Shuja and Shah Bano. Police said the women were arrested in another case. A heavy contingent of policewomen was sent to arrest them after the jail. After being placed in the police van, Sanam Javed exclaimed, “Arrest Again”.

The families of the women did not arrive to receive them upon being released from jail as they feared being arrested again. Police had said the women would be sent to Dar-ul-Aman shelter home if no one received them upon release.

Earlier, the authorities had decided to challenge the post-arrest bail of nine PTI activists including Sanam Javed Khan in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The prosecution will file a petition in the high court against the decision of the anti-terrorism court after receiving a copy of the verdict.

On Saturday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to release PTI activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party workers in Jinnah House attack case. Judge Arshad Javed pronounced the decision on the bail plea on the submission of surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.

The court granted bail to 9 accused in the case and ordered the release of Sanam Javed, Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq, Asma Shuja, and Shah Bano. Syed Faisal Akhtar Qasim, Ali Hasan, and Hussain Qadri were also granted post-arrest bail.

PTI activist and staunch supporter Sanam Javed was arrested in the May 9 arson case. She was detained from the provincial capital Lahore. Her husband was also detained a few days later but was released.

Earlier this year, protesting PTI workers and leaders vandalized the Jinnah House, following the arrest of Imran Khan. The protesters also damaged civil and military properties in several other cities, including Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan.

Security officials launched a crackdown on suspects involved in attacking and damaging military properties. Several PTI leaders from Punjab, including former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, were arrested.

