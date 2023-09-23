Police shoot dead street criminal in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: A suspected street criminal was gunned down after police opened fire in Korangi area of Karachi, BOL News reported.

The alleged police encounter occurred near Nauman Mosque in Gulzar Colony where the suspect was shot dead. Senior Superintendent (SSP) Hassan Sardar Korangi said armed robbers opened fire at police in Korangi Industrial Area.

The police officer said a dacoit was killed by police retaliatory firing while his accomplice escaped. Police said two criminals were near Bilal Colony.

As soon as the robbers saw the police, they started firing heavily. As a result, a criminal was killed in retaliatory firing while his accomplice managed to escape.

Police said a stolen mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the criminal. He was identified as Shani alias Kana. Police said his body was shifted to the hospital for legal proceedings while the previous criminal record was being obtained.

