KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has termed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) declaration regarding the general elections unconstitutional.

A prominent member of the PPP expressed dissatisfaction with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding the election date. Faisal Karim Kundi conveyed these reservations to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also mentioned that once Bilawal Bhutto returns to Pakistan, the party’s Central Executive Committee will meet to chart its future course of action.

Notably, Bilawal Bhutto, who serves as the PPP chairman and previously held the position of foreign minister, is currently celebrating his 35th birthday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he plans to remain for five days. Bilawal has consistently stressed his party’s demand for the ECP to declare the election date in accordance with the constitution.

On September 11, Bilawal underscored the PPP’s full readiness for the upcoming elections, whether they occur within the mandated 90 days or, at the latest, within 120 days following the dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies.

Kundi characterized the ECP’s announcement as unconstitutional and deemed it unacceptable to the PPP. He emphasized that the Election Commission of Pakistan would be held accountable if it failed to conduct elections in compliance with the constitution. Kundi indicated that the party’s CEC would deliberate on whether to pursue legal action or take public action in response to the ECP’s announcement.