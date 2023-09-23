PPP forms parliamentary boards for general elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted provincial parliamentary boards for the next general election.

The PPP has formed separate parliamentary boards for the four provinces which will be responsible for deciding the candidates for the elections.

The parliamentary board will recommend candidates to the PPP chairman for the issuance of party tickets. The PPP chairman will make the final decision on the recommendation.

The PPP parliamentary board of Central Punjab comprises of senior leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza, Rana Farooq Saeed, Faisal Saleh Hayat and others.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ended uncertainty and announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

The ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

The final list will be announced on November 30 and the general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The PPP has been demanding the electoral body to announce the election date. The ECP has disclosed its plans to hold a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

A draft of the code of conduct has been provided to political party leaders in advance to gather feedback and effective participation in the consultation process.

