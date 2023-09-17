President administers oath to Justice Faez Isa as chief justice

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Sunday administered an oath to Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the chief justice of Pakistan, Bol News reported.

Justice Isa took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014. He became the Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court after Justice Umar Ata Bandial became the Chief Justice of Pakistan on February 2, 2022.

According to the seniority list, he was scheduled to become the chief justice on September 17, 2023, for 13 months till his retirement on 26 October 2024.

Along with the change of the chief justice of Pakistan, some other important changes also took place in the Supreme Judicial Council and the Judicial Commission. Justice Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan became a member of the Supreme Judicial Council. Justice Sardar Tariq is already part of it.

According to the Constitution, the Chief Justice and the two most senior judges are part of the Supreme Judicial Council. Justice Muneeb Akhtar became part of the Judicial Commission established for the appointment of judges.

Advertisement

Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already part of the commission. According to the constitution, the Judicial Commission is headed by the Chief Justice and four senior judges are members.

Other members of the commission include a retired Law Minister, Attorney General. A representative of the Pakistan Bar Council is also a part of the Judicial Commission.